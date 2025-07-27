Panola County Arrest Report: July 27, 2025

Note: The arrest report is submitted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The persons named have been charged with a crime but have not been convicted.

Tuesday, July 22

Donald Edward Green, 47, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.

Hubert Owens Jr., 48, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.

James Anderson Fortenberry, 40, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged pursuant to local warrants for violation of community supervision on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1 under one gram.

Jorge Manuel Busquet, 30, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than or equal to 5 pounds.

Hector Lazaro Hernandez, 23, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces and less than or equal to 5 pounds.

Wednesday, July 23

Kobe Collin Holt, 25, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary of habitation, resisting arrest/search/transport, evading arrest or detention, and pursuant to local warrants for burglary of a building (4 counts), burglary of habitation, evading arrest or detention, burglary of vehicles, and theft of a firearm.

Gene Emmons, 44, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 equal to or greater than 4 grams but less than 400 grams, and possession of a dangerous drug.