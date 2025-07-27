Courthouse News: July 27, 2025
Published 12:00 pm Sunday, July 27, 2025
Civil cases filed
Action Truck and Auto Sales LLC d/b/a Action Towing vs MYN Trucking LLC, Universal Casualty Risk Retention Group, Inc., other civil case, July 17
Carrie Babin, as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Michael James Rhodes, Deceased, vs Belinda Gail Edwards, other civil case, July 17
Trending
Lee Perry vs Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC et al., Tokyo Gas America, Ltd., TG Natural Resources LLC, Southern Petroleum Corporation, other civil case, July 18
Civil cases disposed
None.
Divorces
Laura Sanchez and Ramon Sanchez Lopez, July 17
Marriages
Trending
Fernando Morales Galvan and Karina Guadalupe Martinez, July 11
Ethan Thomas Kimberly and Ana Lisbeth Aguero, July 18
Skyler Douglas Ross and Natalie Dene Pepper, July 18
Terry Lee Jones and Page Schatz, July 21
Jarrod Reese Wedgeworth and Courtney Rae Johnson