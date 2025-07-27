Courthouse News: July 27, 2025

Civil cases filed

Action Truck and Auto Sales LLC d/b/a Action Towing vs MYN Trucking LLC, Universal Casualty Risk Retention Group, Inc., other civil case, July 17

Carrie Babin, as Independent Administrator of the Estate of Michael James Rhodes, Deceased, vs Belinda Gail Edwards, other civil case, July 17

Lee Perry vs Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC et al., Tokyo Gas America, Ltd., TG Natural Resources LLC, Southern Petroleum Corporation, other civil case, July 18

Civil cases disposed

None.

Divorces

Laura Sanchez and Ramon Sanchez Lopez, July 17

Marriages

Fernando Morales Galvan and Karina Guadalupe Martinez, July 11

Ethan Thomas Kimberly and Ana Lisbeth Aguero, July 18

Skyler Douglas Ross and Natalie Dene Pepper, July 18

Terry Lee Jones and Page Schatz, July 21

Jarrod Reese Wedgeworth and Courtney Rae Johnson