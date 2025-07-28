Deputies arrest fugitive in connection to Panola County burglaries

A Carthage man arrested last month in connection with a string of burglaries is facing new charges after deputies located and arrested him again Wednesday evening, July 23, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Kobe Collin Holt, 25, was found at a vacant residence on County Road 104. When investigators from the Sheriff’s Office attempted to arrest him, Holt fled on foot and became physically combative, according to authorities. He was taken into custody following a TASER deployment.

The arrest marks a major development in an ongoing investigation into a series of burglaries along Highway 795 and Highway 149. Holt was first arrested on June 24 after a traffic stop led deputies to stolen property, including power tools and a firearm. At the time, the Sheriff’s Office identified Holt as a suspect in multiple thefts and shared his photo on social media in an effort to alert the public.

Following his recent arrest, investigators discovered Holt had broken into the County Road 104 residence and found more stolen property and criminal instruments inside, according to authorities. He was arrested for several charges, including burglary of a habitation, resisting arrest, and evading arrest. Investigators also served multiple warrants on Holt related to previous cases, including burglary of a building, burglary of a vehicle, theft of firearms, and additional counts of evading arrest.

Holt was medically cleared at UT Health Carthage and taken to the Panola County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office says the cases will be referred to the Criminal District Attorney for prosecution.

“I am proud of the diligent work done by our deputies in identifying this suspect, taking him into custody, and recovering the victims’ property,” said Sheriff Cutter Clinton.