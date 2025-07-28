PCHGA Today: Library, museum upgrades, Waterman’s Front, and AI

The Panola County Historical and Genealogical Association (PCHGA) prides itself in safeguarding and sharing the genealogical and historical heritage of Panola County, Texas.

What’s Happening

It’s not the Sahara Desert sand floating in the air, menacing your sinuses; it’s PCHGA dust! With our usual volunteers and some additional helpers, we made significant progress this week. We now have StarLink Internet for all buildings. In October, we are offering genealogy research programs online at the Leila Belle LaGrone Annex. In the kitchen, we have a new floor and some period furniture.

Are we rolling in money? Not! We’re go-getters! People continue to come forward with love, labor, and support to make this dream a reality. Weekly, folks drive by, stop, and want to know what is going on. Mr. Nicky Parker immediately gives them a tour of what’s happening!

We have needs, such as farm implements to display. Do not hesitate to let us know if you would like to be involved in any way. PCHGA needs you! Consider us as we approach the season when our city and county distribute tax funds to 501©3 organizations like ours.

Did You Know?

Almost a hundred years ago, Waterman’s Front was a thriving lumber camp community with about 30 families that grew to 200 families. By 1952, there was nothing; the lumber industry had depleted its own livelihood.

PCHGA is gathering information about Waterman’s Front. We are pleased to say that Mrs. Brenda Evans Hutto, who lived there as a child, is providing us with her and her mom’s written memories of Waterman’s Front in its heyday. Thank you, Brenda.

If you or a relative has any photos, memories, or family stories of Waterman’s Front, please get in touch with us at pchgatoday@gmail.com.

Helpful Hints

I’ve always considered myself somewhat computer literate. However, AI (Artificial Intelligence) has taken over the world. I know how the old farmer of yesteryear felt when, after many months, he journeyed to town in his creaky wagon pulled by his pokey, flop-eared Bessie. To his astonishment, he and Bessie found themselves surrounded by the chaotic traffic of those darn-fangled auto-mobiles rushing about honking their insufferable horns. What the heck!!!

Today, advanced AI is our “What the heck!!!” It has invaded our lives whether we realize it or not. Many genealogists and historians use it bravely and confidently to research, identify, edit photos, write stories, and more.

I haven’t delved into AI genealogy because I’m busy keeping pace with horse-and-buggy methods. If you are using contemporary AI in genealogy or family history, please let us know. We want your autograph and your brain. We need helpful hints too.

To learn more about this topic, visit https://www.familysearch.org/en/blog/ai-developments-genealogy.

We can help you. Contact PCHGA at info@pchga.com or comment on our column at pchgatoday@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook or www.pchga.org.

See you next week! – A.M.