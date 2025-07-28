Car enthusiasts roll into downtown for Grind and Grain’s Cruise Night

Classic rides, live tunes, cold beer, and even funnel cakes brought locals to downtown Carthage for the first-ever Cruise Night, hosted by Grind & Grain Beverage Company on Saturday.

Despite a bit of afternoon rain, the event quickly revved into full gear. Vehicles of various makes and models lined the street in front of Grind & Grain, with visitors setting up lawn chairs to admire the show and enjoy the atmosphere. Both modern whips and classic hot rods were shown off, owners proudly displaying their labors of love.

Live performances kept the energy high, with Disciples of Texas performing rock covers in the street and Chase Dawson & The Southern Impact Band taking over later in the evening with classic country at the Esquire Theatre.

Local favorite, POPS Kitchen, served up their full menu, including funnel cakes and a Pico de Gallo burger created to pair with Grind & Grain’s featured beer of the night—Black Stones, a crisp Mexican lager inspired by Piedras Negras, Mexico.

The closed-off street saw hundreds of families and car lovers as the evening continued. The event, which had no entry fee or vehicle restrictions, was designed to be as welcoming as possible. And based on the turnout and energy, it hit the mark.

Grind & Grain expressed gratitude on Facebook: “We’re continuously blown away by the support of our community… We’re so grateful to be a bright spot in our town that we love so dearly.”

Plans are already in the works to keep building on that momentum—especially the sense of pride and connection shared by car owners who’ve poured hundreds of hours into restoring, customizing, and perfecting their rides. Cruise Night wasn’t just about showing off; it was about honoring the work, the memories, and the love that makes each vehicle more than just metal and paint.