Football: Colorado Coach Sanders had bladder removed in cancer battle

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders said during a press conference on Monday he was free of bladder cancer after a recent diagnosis and surgery to remove his bladder.

Dr. Janet Kukreja, Sanders’ doctor at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, said a malignant tumor was found on Sanders’ bladder earlier this year. However, she said he was “cured” of cancer following bladder-removal surgery.

“It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” Sanders said. “That was a fight, but we made it.”

Dr. Kukreja said Sanders’ cancer was likely to return unless the organ was removed completely.

Sanders, 57, stayed mum about his condition, even with members of his family.

“My sons, to this day, don’t know what transpired, I just told them it was something with my foot, because I wanted to give them the focus on making the team and not focused on dad.”

The tumor was found relatively early as part of routine testing.

“I didn’t have any signs,” Sanders said.

He added that he lost 25 pounds afterward but had gained some of it back. Nevertheless, his life was very different now.

“I depend on Depend if you know what I mean,” Sanders said. “I cannot control my bladder. So I get up to go to the bathroom already 4-5 times a night. And I’m sitting there waking up like my grandson. We in the same thing. We got the same problem right now. We’re going through the same trials and tribulations.”

He said he has had a new bladder made from part of his intestine.

Sanders said he shared his story to be a source of inspiration to others in his position.

“It’s just totally different and I know there’s a lot of people out there going through what I am going through and dealing with what I am dealing with and let’s stop being ashamed of it and let’s deal with it. And let’s deal with it head on.”

He previously had toes amputated due to complications from a blood clot and compartment syndrome. Sanders said he’s had 14 total surgeries since 2021.

After three seasons with Jackson State, the man nicknamed Prime took a star-studded transfer class, including Travis Hunter and son Shedeur Sanders, to coach Colorado. The Buffaloes are 13-12 in his two seasons.

In March, Sanders signed a contract extension through the 2029 season.

He is also a member of the Pro Football Hall of Famer after a heralded career with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington and Baltimore Ravens, winning two Super Bowls.

Sanders also played parts of nine baseball seasons with the Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.