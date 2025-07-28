Football: Mack weighs in on how Manning compares to Texas great Young

Not that Texas football quarterback Arch Manning needs any more hype entering his first season as the starter, but former Longhorns coach Mack Brown didn’t shy away from comparing the redshirt sophomore to arguably the best quarterback in program history.

In the debut episode of “The Stampede” podcast hosted by Brown, former Texas quarterback Vince Young and CBS Austin sports director Bob Ballou, the ex Texas coach said Manning’s approach to the game seems similar to how Young handled being the starter at Texas.

“He (Manning) also seems like he listens,” Brown said on the “The Stampede.” He’s very humble. He said too much has been written about me, more than I’ve accomplished. I mean, he is kind of self-deprecating. But I like it. He’s a whole lot like Vince at the same age.”

Young, for those with a short memory, went 30-2 as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback from 2003-05 and led Texas to the 2005 national championship with a heroic performance against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl. In the Longhorns’ 41-38 win over the Trojans, Young threw for 267 yards and ran for another 200 yards and three touchdowns.

While Manning may just be 2-0 as a starter, he’s flashed enough talent and poise to be considered a Heisman Trophy favorite entering this season. He threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns on 61-of-90 passing in relief of starter Quinn Ewers last season with two interceptions. He may not be a true dual threat like Young, who ran for 3,127 yards and 37 touchdowns in his Texas career, but Manning did have three runs of at least 20 yards last season, including a 67-yard touchdown burst against UTSA.

Texas, which has played in back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinals, opens the season Aug. 30 at defending national champion Ohio State.