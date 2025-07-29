Local brothers enjoy the ‘fruits’ of their labor with new business, King Fruit Cups

Two young entrepreneurs from Panola County are proving that big dreams can start with small bites. Mateo Gjaime, 11, and his younger brother Asaf Gjaime, 9, who own and operate ‘King Fruit Cups,’ have been slicing, seasoning, and selling fruit cups around the community, all with one juicy goal in mind: buying their very own go-kart.

What began as a way to earn some spending money has grown into a small but spirited business. The Gjaime boys craft each cup themselves, packing mango, pineapple, watermelon, and cantaloupe, topped with chamoy and tajín seasonings. With their mom, Sarahj Gjaime, by their side, they’ve been showing up at local events and taking orders via Facebook, spreading smiles and spice with every cup.

Their relentless drive to become young business owners didn’t happen overnight. Two years ago, Sarahj, who runs her own birria taco business and can be seen at nearly every local event that welcomes vendors, taking any opportunity to set up and sell out, tried to get them involved in her business. Back then, the boys wanted nothing to do with the hustle. “They had no interest at all,” she said with a laugh. “They just wanted to go home.”

That changed after they spotted the go-kart of their dreams and realized they’d need to earn it themselves. After the first event that they attended on their own, as a business, the boys were seriously disappointed and disheartened with very low sales. “And then I told them, you know what, guys, if you guys want to do this, you just have to push it, don’t give up,” Sarahj said to her sons, “This is just the beginning.”

Now, the Gjaime brothers are learning what it really means to run a business: marketing, fruit prep, clean-up, and all. Early on, they went door-to-door around town, visiting local businesses to take orders and spread the word about their fruit cups. They’re often seen around community events, armed with fruit, determination, and charm.

Mom helps them pick and prep ingredients, but make no mistake—this is their show. Sarahj’s experience as a business owner has played a big role in their growth, from teaching them how to talk to customers with confidence to reminding them that even slow days are part of the journey. Her example has shown them how to stay motivated, stay polite, and never give up.

“Most kids just aren’t doing this kind of thing,” she said proudly. “They’re on screens, but these boys are working, growing, and learning what it means to produce something real.”

The brothers have also recently launched their own Facebook page for the business, making it easier for customers to place orders and keep up with where they’ll pop up next. Before that, they took orders through their mom Sarahj’s Facebook account, relying on her to help coordinate deliveries and connect with customers.

Mateo expressed his gratitude to the community for their support, “I want to thank all of the people of Panola County who have supported us and tried our cups. We have had a lot of fun and learned a lot.”

If you’re interested in trying a fruit cup, contact the brothers on Facebook at their new page: “King Fruit Cups.” Feel free to message them with your order.