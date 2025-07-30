Community rallies around Watkins Family after beloved local woman’s passing

After the passing of beloved Carthage resident Vanisha “Nish” Watkins, the community continues to show up in powerful ways, helping to cover funeral expenses through donations to Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Known for her big laugh, unwavering loyalty to her people (and to the Dallas Cowboys), and her warm, unforgettable presence, Nish touched countless lives. Throughout her illness, friends, family, and neighbors showed up for her in every way possible—offering support, organizing fundraisers, and standing by her side.

A fundraiser originally launched to help with medical expenses is now being used to assist with funeral costs.

In true Panola County fashion, the community came together again with a candlelight vigil in the ballpark parking lot. Several candles were lit in her honor, as those who knew her best shared memories, laughs, and a few tears.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 1, at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Visitation is scheduled for July 31, Thursday evening, at Hawthorn Funeral Home.

Donations can be made directly to Hawthorn Funeral Home. The funeral home accepts cash, card, and payments over the phone. To contribute, call (903) 693-3816.