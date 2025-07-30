CHS parking lot resurfacing underway ahead of new school year

Work is underway to resurface the Carthage High School parking lot, a project made possible through funding from the recently passed Carthage ISD Bond 2025. Construction began this week and is scheduled to wrap up by Thursday, August 1, just in time for the back-to-school rush.

While the lot is being repaved, two entrances remain open: the east entrance off W. Panola and the back entrance off the Loop. During this time, visitors should enter the campus through the temporary main entrance at the gym doors, located across from Bulldog Stadium.

“This is a small but important part of the overall investment we’re making across the district,” Superintendent Jarrod Bitter says, “The parking lot may not be the flashiest upgrade, but it’s one that gets used every single day and needs to be done right.”

District officials ask all visitors to use caution and follow posted signage while navigating campus.

The resurfacing project is part of a broader set of improvements made possible by community support of the 2025 bond, which aimed to invest in upgraded facilities across the district.