Murvaul Water Supply boil water notice rescinded

On July 21, 2025, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Murvaul Water Supply public water system, ID#TX1830010, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of July 30, 2025.

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Stacy Cranford at 903-692-4314 or Patricia Cranford at 903-693-0636.