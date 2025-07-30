Driver hospitalized after crashing into Carthage H-E-B

A routine afternoon at the Carthage H-E-B took a dramatic turn Tuesday when an elderly man drove his vehicle into the front of the store. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the store remained closed for the rest of the day.

Store employees say the driver, an elderly man, appeared to lose consciousness or become disoriented just before the crash. Security footage reportedly showed the truck veering over the curb and crashing into the glass windows in the front of the store.

Witnesses say the man was driving down the center lane of the parking lot when he appeared to lose control. “He looked like he was slumped over a little bit,” one store employee said. “It looked like he was kind of out of it, and then he just came through.”

Local authorities confirmed the driver was transported to our local UT Health hospital after telling responders he felt faint and didn’t remember the incident. He did not appear to have any serious injuries, and no one inside the store was harmed.

The store was closed for the rest of the day as employees assessed the damage and cleaned up debris. It’s not yet known when H-E-B will fully reopen.

No charges are expected at this time.