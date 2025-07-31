Carthage ISD set to discuss 2025-2026 budget with workshop meeting
Published 6:00 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Carthage Independent School District will be held on Monday, August 4, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. in the Administration Building, #1 Bulldog Drive, Carthage, Texas.
1. Call to order
2. Public comment
Trending
3. Discussion/action:
a. Budget Workshop
4. Closed executive session
a. Personnel – Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code
b. Real Estate – Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code
C. Texas Gov’t Code Section 551.071- Consultation with Attorney