Football: Carthage’s Lewis named to Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award watch list

Oklahoma linebacker Kip Lewis celebrates the win over Auburn in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (Butch Dill/AP Photo)

University of Oklahoma redshirt junior linebacker Kip Lewis has been named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list and the Butkus Award watch list.

Lewis, a Carthage High alum, was named to the Bronko Nagurksi Trophy and Butkus Award watch list as one of the nation’s top linebackers.

Lewis, entering his redshirt junior season, played in all 13 of Oklahoma’s games in 2024, starting in 12 games and finishing with 65 tackles (34 solos), four tackles for loss, two interceptions and a pass breakup. He recorded pick-sixes in Oklahoma’s conference wins over Auburn and Alabama.

Created in 1993 by the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy is awarded to the best defensive player in college football and is presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. The award was established to complement the Heisman Trophy Award, which at the time had never been presented to a defensive player.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy Awards Banquet not only recognizes the best college defensive player, but also helps to raise money to recognize the recipients of our regional high school and college scholarships. All proceeds benefit the Charlotte Touchdown Club Scholarship Fund.

The Butkus Award semifinalists will be named on Nov. 4, finalists on Nov. 25 and the winner will be revealed around Dec. 10. The 2025 winner will be honored at a ceremony at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in early 2026.