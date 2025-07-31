Preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Polls: Carthage debuts at No. 1, Beckville No. 8

By By Brandon Ogden

Carthage is the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll No. 1 ranked team. (Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Carthage and Malakoff, which both ended the 2024 season playing for a state championship at AT&T Stadium, are the preseason No. 1 teams in the 2025 preseason edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

Carthage, which won its final 15 games of the 2025 season and won the Class 4A Division II championship with a 15-1 mark, received 12 first-place votes and 208 points to take the top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.

Malakoff started the 2025 season 15-0 before falling to Columbus in the Class 3A Division I title game, also finishing at 15-1. The Tigers received eight first-place votes and 188 points to grab the top spot in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.

Longview and Texas High each received one first-place vote in 6A/5A/4A. The Lobos received 187 points to check in at No. 2. Texas High and Kilgore tied for No. 3 with 175 points, and Lufkin (139 points) came in at No. 5.

Rounding out the 6A/5A/4A rankings were Pleasant Grove, Gilmer, Chapel Hill, Pine Tree, Marshall, Van, Athens, Sulphur Springs, Lindale, Tyler Legacy and Center.

In 3A/2A/TAPPS, 32 teams received at least one vote.

Palestine Westwood (11-1 in 2024, also falling to state champion Columbus in the playoffs), received three first-place votes and 158 points to check in at No. 2.

Jefferson (No. 3) and Honey Grove (No. 10) received the other two first-place votes.

Winnsboro and Grand Saline came in at No. 4 and 5, respectively. The rest of the rankings included Liberty-Eylau, New Diana, Beckville, Waskom, Lovelady, Garrison, DeKalb, Daingerfield and Troup.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Lauren Rosenberg of the Marshall News Messenger, Nathan Hague and John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Edwin Quarles of the Lufkin Daily News, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Dan Mallea of CBS 19, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show, Bret Swinney and Jarrin Peeples of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN and Conrad Bahr of 99.9 KMOO FM.

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team                           Points           2024 Record         2024 Final Ranking

1. Carthage (12)      208               15-1                                  2

2. Longview (1)           187                  12-3                                    3

T3. Texas High (1)     175                   12-1                                    1

T3. Kilgore                  175                  13-3                                    5

5. Lufkin                      139                 10-2                                    5

6. Pleasant Grove       122                10-3                                     7

7. Gilmer                     121                  8-4                                      8

8. Chapel Hill           102                 10-4                                     9

9. Pine Tree                94                10-2                                      4

10. Marshall               81                10-3                                     11

11. Van                        60                10-4                                    10

12. Athens                 58                  8-3                                     12

13. Sulphur Springs 43              10-3                                      13

14. Lindale              33                  6-6                                    NR

T15. Tyler Legacy  20                  3-7                                    NR

T15. Center             20                 8-3                                      14

Others receiving votes: Tyler 17; Henderson 9; Mount Pleasant 6; Canton 5; Whitehouse 4; Hallsville 1.

Dropped out: No. 15 Canton.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team                     Points                    2024 Record                    2024 Final Ranking

1. Malakoff (8)         188                       15-1                                                1

2. Westwood (3)       158                      11-1                                                4

3. Jefferson (1)        157                       12-1                                                3

4. Winnsboro           119                      10-3                                               7

5. Grand Saline        105                     11-1                                                5

6. Liberty-Eylau       103                    11-3                                              10

7. New Diana           96                       11-1                                                2

8. Beckville         86                     10-2                                            6

9. Waskom              77                       10-3                                               9

10. Honey Grove (1) 75                   12-2                                               11

11. Lovelady            70                       9-3                                                8

12. Garrison            68                      9-3                                               13

13. DeKalb              52                      11-2                                              14

14. Daingerfield     44                      8-6                                             NR

15. Troup                35                       8-4                                             NR

Others receiving votes: Mildred 34; Shelbyville 28; Atlanta 24; Joaquin 23; Grapeland 20; Brook Hill 17; Grace Community 16; Hooks 14; Overton 11; Mount Enterprise 6; Hawkins 5; Arp 3; Edgewood 2; All Saints 1; Big Sandy 1; Elysian Fields 1; West Rusk 1.

Dropped out: No. 12 Mildred; No. 15 Atlanta.

