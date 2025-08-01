Jon Reep’s ‘Popsicle’ tour set to hit Carthage with heart and humor

National touring comedian Jon Reep is bringing his storytelling-style comedy to the Historic Esquire Theater as part of his ‘Popsicle” tour on Friday, August 15, starting at 7 p.m.

Reep, Last Comic Standing winner, says the title Popsicle is a nod to his father. “A lot of my comedy is about my dad, and that’s what I call my dad—Popsicle,” he said. “So it’s sort of a little sweet homage to the whole father-son dynamic.”

The material also comes from a personal place. After Reep’s father suffered a stroke, he moved back to his hometown of Hickory, North Carolina. “We just lost him not long ago,” Reep said. “So this new special is special to me… it is about my dad and how great he was.”

While Reep is no stranger to big cities and national stages, he said performing in smaller towns like Carthage is a choice—and a meaningful one. “I purposely am doing these smaller theaters in smaller-sized towns that are underserved,” he said. “I know what it’s like… all the good comedians or good acts would always perform like an hour or more away from my hometown.”

Reep has been performing full-time since 1998. His stand-up credits include appearances on Comedy Central sitcoms and specials, an Amazon Prime comedy special, Ginger Beard Man, and a newly taped special for Netflix. He’s also acted in shows like Eastbound & Down and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Fans may also recognize him from the film Harold & Kumar: Escape from Guantanamo Bay and from his podcast, Carolina Reeper.

The upcoming show promises to be PG-13, with Reep’s signature storytelling comedy, off-beat bits, and characters inspired by real life.

Tickets are available now at iTickets.com. General admission is $30. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information about Reep, visit jonreep.com.