Courthouse news: August 3, 2025

Civil cases filed

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. vs Amber Gilbert, accounts, contracts & notes, July 23

Jorge Alaniz vs Nathan Floyd Johnson, motor vehicle injury, July 23

Clay VanDeCarr Construction Co. vs Melvin Broadway, accounts, contracts & notes, July 25

The State of Texas vs Inter-Community Volunteer Fire Department, other civil case, July 28

Jabari Sherman, Felechia Sherman vs Cargo Solution Express Inc., Alton Williams, motor vehicle injury, July 29

Brenda Chase vs Walmart Stores Texas, L.P., Wal-Mart Texas, LLC dba Walmart Supercenter #523, other injury or damage, July 29

Civil cases disposed

Barbara Johnson, as next friend of Z.W., a minor, vs Garland Rich, on behalf of Bill Steven Rich, Deceased, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, other civil case, statistical closure, July 25

Elysian Fields Independent School District, Panola County, Panola County Emergency Service District #1, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Panola County Junior College, Special vs Sheri Weaver, Jackie L. Sims, tax cases, judgment, July 29

Tatum Independent School District, Panola County, Panola County Emergency Service District #1, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Panola County Junior College, Special vs William Jason Blewett, tax cases, dismissed, July 28

The State of Texas vs Daylon Tarkington, Seizure/forfeiture, Order for non-suit, July 28

Divorces

Jerrard Dewalt and Corinthians Dewalt, July 23

Marriages

Demetrius Brian Tucker and Corinthians Contest Barnes, July 25

Lance Wesley Williams and Alyssa Nicole Shires, July 30