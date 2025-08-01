Courthouse news: August 3, 2025
Published 10:43 am Friday, August 1, 2025
Civil cases filed
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. vs Amber Gilbert, accounts, contracts & notes, July 23
Jorge Alaniz vs Nathan Floyd Johnson, motor vehicle injury, July 23
Clay VanDeCarr Construction Co. vs Melvin Broadway, accounts, contracts & notes, July 25
The State of Texas vs Inter-Community Volunteer Fire Department, other civil case, July 28
Jabari Sherman, Felechia Sherman vs Cargo Solution Express Inc., Alton Williams, motor vehicle injury, July 29
Brenda Chase vs Walmart Stores Texas, L.P., Wal-Mart Texas, LLC dba Walmart Supercenter #523, other injury or damage, July 29
Civil cases disposed
Barbara Johnson, as next friend of Z.W., a minor, vs Garland Rich, on behalf of Bill Steven Rich, Deceased, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, other civil case, statistical closure, July 25
Elysian Fields Independent School District, Panola County, Panola County Emergency Service District #1, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Panola County Junior College, Special vs Sheri Weaver, Jackie L. Sims, tax cases, judgment, July 29
Tatum Independent School District, Panola County, Panola County Emergency Service District #1, Panola County Groundwater Conservation District, Panola County Junior College, Special vs William Jason Blewett, tax cases, dismissed, July 28
The State of Texas vs Daylon Tarkington, Seizure/forfeiture, Order for non-suit, July 28
Divorces
Jerrard Dewalt and Corinthians Dewalt, July 23
Marriages
Demetrius Brian Tucker and Corinthians Contest Barnes, July 25
Lance Wesley Williams and Alyssa Nicole Shires, July 30