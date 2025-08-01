Our wild assault on the 1891 Jail and the Leila Belle LaGrone Annex advances full steam ahead. In only three days, additional walls and shelves have been painted, cabinets repaired or repurposed, molding painted and replaced, and gingham curtains sewn and hung. (By the way, people are hanged; pictures and curtains are hung.)

One of PCHGA’s most valuable genealogy resources is our membership with Ancestry.com, which is free for members. We have two ancient computers dedicated to Ancestry users, as long as those computers continue to fire up, because they are on Windows 7, an operating system released in 2009. Windows now suggests Windows 11 and no longer supports older versions. Are we making the most of our resources? Yes. Waste not; want not.

PCHGA needs computers to replace those, another scanner, and a big screen smart TV to offer and receive genealogy and family history programs via the Internet from outside sources. Our first incoming programs are in October if we have the means to receive and share in the Annex. We accept donations with open arms and grateful hearts.

Did You Know?

On December 6, 1951, Sheriff Akins took to his Panola Watchman column to ask for help.

“We officers need some help finding the person pinching little girls in the show. Just step to the telephone and call an officer or report to the ticket office, and they will see that the guilty person doesn’t get away. He got away Saturday night.”

On a more serious note, the sheriff wrote, “We had a call to South Hwy 59 about someone running over a mule near Murvaul Creek. We had to kill the mule as it was in an awful shape. People, please put up your stock. They have caused more wrecks in Panola County than drunk drivers.”

Helpful Hints

During these challenging economic times, everyone is looking for freebies. Ancestry.com is on the tip of everyone’s tongue regarding family history research; however, a subscription is now about $25 per month. Rather pricey, unless you are an avid user.

Whether you’re a seasoned genealogist or just starting, having the right tools can make all the difference. We’re always on the lookout for tools to make your research rewarding.

How would you like a list of 18 FREE websites promoted by the National Genealogical Society to assist you in genealogy search? Here you go: www.ngsgenealogy.org/free-resources/websites/.

Contact PCHGA at info@pchga.com or comment on our column at pchgatoday@gmail.com. Find us on Facebook or www.pchga.org.