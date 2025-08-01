Baseball: Carthage’s Moore and Preston named to 4A all-state consolation team

Carthage senior outfielder Cale Preston was named to the Blue Bell/Sports Writers Association Class 4A all-state honorable mention baseball team. (Addison Glaze/Panola Watchman)

Carthage’s Cade Moore and Cale Preston were named to the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State Baseball honorable mention team.

Moore as pitcher went 10-1 with a 1.39 earned run average with 46 strikeouts and 25 walks in 70 and 1/3 innings pitched while Preston batted .391 with three doubles, three triples, 28 RBIs, 31 runs scored with nine stolen bases.

BLUE BELL/TSWA

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE BASEBALL

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers – Evan O’Connor, Brock, jr.; Holding Herring, Mineral Wells, sr.; Collier Carroll, Calallen, jr.; Relief pitcher – Cody Andrade, Calallen, sr.; Catcher – Colton Blakley, Life Waxahachie, sr.; First baseman – Blake Quinn, Calallen, jr.; Second baseman – Sebastian Martinez, Benbrook, jr.; Shortstop – Carter Williams, Canyon Lake, sr.; Third baseman – Trent Thompson, Spring Hill, sr.; Outfielders – Chase Lynch, Calallen, sr.; Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; (tie) Ty Taber, Krum, sr. and Hunter Rose Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Designated hitter – Trenton Beall, Spring Hill.; Co-players of the year – Williams, Canyon Lake and Lynch, Calallen; Co-coaches of the year – Steve Chapman, Calallen and Garrett Methvin, Longview Spring Hill

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers – Jesse Rusinek, Brock, sr.; Landon Bartell, Spring Hill, sr.; Brady Broeckel, Celina, sr.; Relief pitcher – (tie) Clay Mitchell, Sinton, jr. and Ryder Taylor, Graham, sr.; Catcher – Colt Brown, Geronimo Navarro, sr.; First baseman – (tie) Dean Hannah, China Spring, sr. and Tell Bryant, Hereford, sr.; Second baseman – Jarret Halter, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, sr.; Shortstop – Kash Wood, Sinton, sr.; Third baseman – Obed Reyes, Seminole, sr.; Outfielders –Travis Allen, Spring Hill, jr.; Elijah Farley, Navarro, sr.; Dylan Bohike, San Antonio Davenport, sr.; Designated hitter – Drayton Mitchell, Calallen, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers – Grant Burton, Spring Hill, sr.; Cade Segura, Pleasanton, sr.; Brady Smedshammer, Lorena, sr.; Relief pitcher –Jaden Moreno, Floresville, jr.; Catcher – (tie) Hayden Johnson, Decatur, sr.; Caleb Carrizales, Lorena, sr.; and Tripp Mahaney, Graham, jr.; First baseman – Marco Bandiero, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, sr.

Second baseman – Greyson Brooks, China Spring, sr.; Shortstop – (tie) Spencer Browning, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Carson Allen, Canyon, jr.; Third baseman – (tie) James Dorotik, El Campo, sr.; Max Lara, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Outfielders – Dillon Keyes, Krum, sr.; Jacob Burris, Canyon, sr.; Nick Flores, Somerset, jr.

Designated hitter – Ahmad Riley, Manor New Tech, soph.

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers – Tabor Anderson, Godley, soph.; Ozbie Buentello, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Owen Curtis, Salado, sr.; Ethan Foster, Bullard, jr.; Jacob Hinojosa, China Spring, fr.; Calvin Phelps, Lampasas, jr.; Graeson Register, Greenwood, jr.; Parker Seago, Little Cypress Mauriceville, sr.; Lane Schulz, El Campo, sr.; Catchers – Miguel Bermudez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Erik Flores, Tuloso-Midway, sr.; Fred Kirschner, Columbia, sr.; Max Neff, Pampa, jr.; CJ Riojas, Bridge City, jr.; Julian Suarez, Sinton, soph.; Diego Tagliaferro, Aubrey, jr.; Cutter Warren, Lufkin Hudson, jr.; First basemen – Max Burris, Eagle Mountain, jr.; Anthony Frausto III, San Antonio Davenport, fr.; Daylon Jefcoats, Andrews, sr.; Tanner Madara, Benbrook, soph.; Gavin Massey, Joshua, sr.; Clayton Stehling, El Campo, sr.; Second basemen – Brody Cole, Salado, sr.; Shaun Malone, Life Waxahachie, jr.; Ty McCoy, Lindale, sr.; Mateo Sanchez, Lubbock Estacado, sr.; Noah Zamora, Hereford, sr.; Shortstops – Ethan Bentley, West Plains, sr.; Dylan Dominguez, Greenwood, sr.; Rowin Donaldson, Seminole, sr.; Brent Ian Szczuroski, Hidalgo, sr.; Jose Nunez, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Grant Thrasher, Columbia, sr.; Third basemen – JJ Arredondo, Pleasanton, sr.; Barrett Fallon, San Antonio Davenport, jr. Rawly Hinch, Van, soph.; Luke McLeod, Hardin-Jefferson, sr.; Ty Rigsby, Bullard, jr.; Jed Ross, Decatur, sr.; Ty Thames, Wimberley, sr.; Outfielders – Dylan Arriaga, Sinton, soph.; Grady Baetz, Van, sr.; Andrew Bellinio, Canyon, soph.; Hudson Brown, China Spring, fr.; Jace Elrod, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, jr.; Hudson Leonard, Sunnyvale, soph.; Byron McClure, Godley, sr.; Joshua Olivas, El Paso Riverside, sr.; Designated hitters – Hudson Griffin, Lorena, sr.; Aiden Lozano, Robstown, jr.; Sebastian Marin, Aubrey, jr.; Ethan Robledo, Salado, jr.