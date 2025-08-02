Blotter: July 30, 2025
Published 8:00 am Saturday, August 2, 2025
The following police blotter is provided by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, July 29
CR 323- Deputies checked a residence after a caller reported possible prowlers. They found stray dogs near the trashcan.
CR 230- Deputies checked the area after a caller heard gunshots near his residence.
HWY 59N- Deputies McAndrews and Leigeber arrested three occupants of a vehicle after finding narcotics and a firearm.
CR 311- Deputies were dispatched for a welfare check.
HWY 59S- Trash dumping complaint.
CR 104- A Trooper, Precinct 2 Constable, and UT Health EMS responded to a minor crash between a car and lawnmower.
HWY 79S- Deputies and PCT 2 Deputy Constable responded with Carthage PD and UT Health EMS for a vehicle that drove through the wall of a grocery store. There were no injuries.
HWY 59N- A caller asked for Deputies to check on a pedestrian who was behaving strangely.
FM 31N- A Deputy was dispatched to a domestic dispute. Parties separated.
CR 435- A Deputy checked a residence after Dispatch received a 911 hangup call. Children were playing with the phone.
CR 158- Deputies and PCT 2 Deputy Constable were dispatched for an open line 911 call. There was no emergency at the location.
Wednesday, July 30
CR 104- Sergeant Malone was assisting Investigators when a person attempted to flee on foot. Investigators responded and recovered stolen property. The suspect was transported to the Detention Center.
CR 184- Deputies and UT Health EMS responded to a 911 hangup call.
FM 1971- Deputies, a Trooper, and UT Health EMS were dispatched for a minor single-vehicle crash.
CR 304- Deputies responded for a possible trespassing situation. They made contact and determined that there was a civil dispute.
CR 3032- Deputies responded to an assault complaint. The alleged victim left prior to their arrival.
Loop 436, Carthage- A Deputy responded to a 911 hangup call at the social club. Both parties left prior to his arrival.
HWY 79S- A Deputy was dispatched for a minor car-vs-deer crash.