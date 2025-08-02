Blotter: July 30, 2025

The following police blotter is provided by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, July 29

CR 323- Deputies checked a residence after a caller reported possible prowlers. They found stray dogs near the trashcan.

CR 230- Deputies checked the area after a caller heard gunshots near his residence.

HWY 59N- Deputies McAndrews and Leigeber arrested three occupants of a vehicle after finding narcotics and a firearm.

CR 311- Deputies were dispatched for a welfare check.

HWY 59S- Trash dumping complaint.

CR 104- A Trooper, Precinct 2 Constable, and UT Health EMS responded to a minor crash between a car and lawnmower.

HWY 79S- Deputies and PCT 2 Deputy Constable responded with Carthage PD and UT Health EMS for a vehicle that drove through the wall of a grocery store. There were no injuries.

HWY 59N- A caller asked for Deputies to check on a pedestrian who was behaving strangely.

FM 31N- A Deputy was dispatched to a domestic dispute. Parties separated.

CR 435- A Deputy checked a residence after Dispatch received a 911 hangup call. Children were playing with the phone.

CR 158- Deputies and PCT 2 Deputy Constable were dispatched for an open line 911 call. There was no emergency at the location.

Wednesday, July 30

CR 104- Sergeant Malone was assisting Investigators when a person attempted to flee on foot. Investigators responded and recovered stolen property. The suspect was transported to the Detention Center.

CR 184- Deputies and UT Health EMS responded to a 911 hangup call.

FM 1971- Deputies, a Trooper, and UT Health EMS were dispatched for a minor single-vehicle crash.

CR 304- Deputies responded for a possible trespassing situation. They made contact and determined that there was a civil dispute.

CR 3032- Deputies responded to an assault complaint. The alleged victim left prior to their arrival.

Loop 436, Carthage- A Deputy responded to a 911 hangup call at the social club. Both parties left prior to his arrival.

HWY 79S- A Deputy was dispatched for a minor car-vs-deer crash.