Dream Team: Carthage’s Surratt voted preseason Offensive MVP, Beck Defensive MVP

Carthage senior and Colorado commit Carson Crawford is coming off a 91 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 22 QB pressures, 10 sacks. (Brad Kennedy/Panola Watchman)

Carthage senior and Arkansas commit Junior Henderson is coming off a season with 64 catches, 1,085 yards and 18 touchdowns. (Audrey Blaschke/The Henderson News)

Carthage senior KJ Edwards is coming off a 1,785 yards rushing and 23 TD junior season. The Texas A&M commit also had 31 catches for 382 yards and three touchdowns. (Michel Alfaro/Panola Watchman)

Carthage senior linebacker DaQuives Beck was voted the Dream Team's Defensive Most Valuable Player. Beck racked up racked up 102 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery and six sacks last season. (Addison Glaze/Panola Watchman)

The 18th annual East Texas High School Football Preseason Dream Team consists of players from the combined coverage area of the Longview News-Journal, Tyler Morning Telegraph, Marshall News Messenger, Kilgore News Herald, Panola Watchman, Henderson News, Nacogdoches Sentinel and Lufkin News.

The voting panel included Jack Stallard of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Lauren Rosenberg of the Marshall News Messenger, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Audrey Blaschke of the Henderson News, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Sentinel and Edwin Quarles of the Lufkin Daily News.

Preseason offensive MVP Jett Surratt of Carthage repeated as preseason Most Valuable Player, and he joins a list that includes Tyrik Rollison of Sulphur Springs (2008), Traylon Shead of Cayuga (2009), Trey Metoyer of Whitehouse (2010), Del Barnes of Henderson (2011), Greg Ward of John Tyler (2012), Patrick Mahomes of Whitehouse (2013), Larry Pryor of Sulphur Springs (2014), Zach Hall of Tyler Lee (2015), Jeremiah Crawford of Mineola (2016), Keontay Ingram of Carthage (2017), Gunner Capps of Carthage (2018), Haynes King of Longview (2019), Jordan Jenkins of Lindale (2020), Brandon Tennison of Gilmer (2021), Jalen Hale of Longview (2022) and Taylor Tatum of Longview (2023)

Heading up the defensive side is preseason MVP DaQuives Beck of Carthage. Previous defensive MVPs include Jamarkus McFarland of Lufkin (2008), Ashton Dorsey of John Tyler (2009), Steve Edmond of Daingerfield (2010), Dalton Santos of Van (2011), DeMarkus Lathan of Longview (2012), Josh Walker of Gilmer (2013), Daylon Mack of Gladewater (2014), Demarco Boyd of Gilmer (2015), Lagarryon Carson of Liberty-Eylau (2016), Demarvion Overshown of Arp (2017), Carl Williams of Lufkin (2018), Landon Jackson of Pleasant Grove (2019 and 2020), Kip Lewis of Carthage (2021), Jordan Renaud of Tyler Legacy (2022) and Travis Jackson of Tyler Legacy (2023)

OFFENSIVE MVP

Jett Surratt

Carthage

Quarterback

By the numbers: Surratt completed 235 of 367 passes for 3,380 yards, 53 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in helping lead the Bulldogs to a 10th state championship in 2024. In two seasons, the Carthage signal-caller has sat out most of the second half of games during the regular season (and some early postseason games) but he has still managed to complete 496 of 754 passes for 7,187 yards, 99 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Has offers from Texas Tech, Houston, UTSA, UNLV and Colorado State (and others)

DEFENSIVE MVP

DaQuives Beck

Carthage

Linebacker

By the numbers: Beck, who recently gave a verbal pledge to Texas A&M, racked up 102 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback pressures, a fumble recovery and six sacks. Like his offensive teammate Surratt, he was often on the sideline in the second half of several blowouts the past two seasons but has done major damage during that span with 234 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 45 QB pressures and 11 sacks

Kavian Bryant

School: Palestine Westwood

Position: Quarterback

By the numbers: 145 of 182 passing for 2,776 yards, 37 touchdowns and three interceptions; 81 carries, 871 yards, 14 TD

K.J. Edwards

School: Carthage

Position: Running back

By the numbers: 143 carries, 1,785 yards, 23 TD; 31 catches, 382 yards, 3 TD. Committed to Texas A&M.

Kaegan Ash

School: Mount Enterprise

Position: Running back

By the numbers: 1,960 yards, 32 TD rushing; 1 catch, 67 yards, 1 TD; Has rushed for 6,820 yards and 96 TD in his career. Verbal to Texas Tech

Tradarian Ball

School: Texas High

Position: Running back

By the numbers: 777 yards, 14 TD rushing; 44 catches, 1,017 yards, 11 TD receiving. Verbal to Oregon

Junior Henderson

School: Carthage

Position: Receiver

By the numbers: 64 catches, 1,085 yards, 18 TD. Committed to Arkansas

Camden Capehart

School: Winnsboro

Position: Receiver

By the numbers: 56 catches, 1,379 yards, 25 TD. Holds 25 offers. Mississippi State verbal

Trey Haralson

School: Tyler High

Position: Receiver

By the numbers: 32 catches, 682 yards, 12 TD

Nate Espy

School: Waskom

Position: Fullback

By the numbers: 900 yards, 11 TD rushing. Offers from Howard Payne, ETBU, Midwestern State, Texas College, Louisiana College

Jaxon Schminkey

School: Arp

Position: Tight end

By the numbers: 5 catches, 86 yards. Solid blocker. First team all-district, second team All-State (Padilla)

Jayden Jackson

School: Longview

Position: Offensive line

By the numbers: 6-1, 250 pounds. Graded out a 83 percent for a team that rushed for more than 3,000 yards and passed for 1,000

Ismael Camara

School: Gilmer

Position: Offensive line

By the numbers: 6-6, 350 pounds. Transfer from France had to play JV last season. Offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech, SMU, TCU, UTSA and others

DeMarrion Johnson

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Offensive line

By the numbers: 6-6, 320 pounds. Started at left tackle for Legacy as freshman and sophomore. Too many offers to count

Cameron Griffin

School: Lindale

Position: Offensive line

By the numbers: 6-0, 289 pounds. Graded out at 83 percent with 47 knockdowns, 66 domination blocks and one sack allowed. Offers from Southwestern Oklahoma State, Midwestern State and Howard Payne

Justus Daniels

School: Lufkin

Position: Offensive line

By the numbers: Graded out at 85 percent. One sack allowed. 38 pancakes

Kaleb Walker

School: Lindale

Position: Defensive line

By the numbers: 6-3, 262 pounds. 89 tackles, 20 TFL, 10 sacks, 26 QB knockdowns, 2 fumble recoveries. Verbal to Houston

Cameron Christian

School: Kilgore

Position: Defensive line

By the numbers: 6-1, 295 pounds. 106 tackles, 8 TFL, 6 sacks. Has 187 tackles and 10 sacks last two seasons

Tyler Hagler

School: Gilmer

Position: Defensive line

By the numbers: 6-1, 325 pounds. 96 tackles, 1 sack, 14 QP pressures, 1 interception. Has 197 tackles, 4 sacks, 39 QB pressures last two seasons

Duncan McGee

School: Texas High

Position: Defensive line

By the numbers: 6-4, 285 pounds. 65 tackles, 15 TFL, 4 sacks, 6 QB pressures, 2 blocked kicks. Verbal to TCU

Isaiah Collins

School: Chapel Hill

Position: Defensive line

By the numbers: 6-0, 265 pounds. 118 tackles, 8 TFL, 4 sacks, 35 QB hurries

Jessier Hampton-Williams

School: Longview

Position: Linebacker

By the numbers: 58 tackles, 10 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 defensive TD

LaKeyleon Graves

School: Kilgore

Position: Linebacker

By the numbers: 136 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 interceptions

Carson Crawford

School: Carthage

Position: Linebacker

By the numbers: 91 tackles, 21 TFL, 22 QB pressures, 10 sacks. Committed to Colorado.

Jacob Harris

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Linebacker

By the numbers: 90 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

JaKalen Sheffield

School: Kilgore

Position: Defensive back

By the numbers: 124 tackles, 7 interceptions, 14 PBU

S’Vioarean Martin

School: Palestine

Position: Defensive back

By the numbers: 40 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 9 PBU, 1 blocked kick. Verbal to Texas Tech

Ethan Brown

School: Tyler Legacy

Position: Defensive back

By the numbers: 105 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 interceptions, 4 PBU. Incarnate Word verbal pledge has 229 tackles, 11 TFL last 2 seasons

Jamarion Richardson

School: Pleasant Grove

Position: Defensive back

By the numbers: Baylor verbal pledge has 26 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 PBU in 2024

Marvin Espinal

School: Tyler High

Position: Kicker

By the numbers: 36-38 on PAT, 6-6 on FG including successful boots of 50 and 47 yards

Colt James

School: Palestine

Position: Punter

By the numbers: Averaged 46.9 yards on 33 punts with long of 70 yards

Jett Taylor

School: Grand Saline

Position: Utility

By the numbers: 72 of 127 passing for 1,593 yards and 15 TD; 165 carries, 1,862 yards and 30 TD; 44 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 defensive, 16 PBU. Offers from Louisiana Tech, Air Force, Navy, Army, UTEP, Sam Houston, Florida Atlantic, Utah State, Yale and others

Brandon Kennedy

School: Elysian Fields

Position: Return specialist

By the numbers: 9 kickoff returns for 233 yards and a TD; 6 punt returns for 196 yards and 2 TD