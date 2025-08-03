Carthage City Commission discusses road repairs and more at meeting

The Carthage City Commission met Monday, July 28, to discuss a range of city matters, including long-awaited road repairs, tourism growth, and public safety updates.

Street Repairs

Commissioners approved a construction contract for the West Sabine Street reconstruction. The project will involve replacing old utility lines and resurfacing areas that have shown signs of early failure, especially where asphalt was too thin or trenching impacted durability, especially around Wellington Street. City officials said the work will include stricter paving specifications, trench repair, and potentially a fiberglass-reinforced fabric layer to help prevent cracking. According to city officials, the project is set to be repaired under warranty, saving the city from having to foot the bill for previous mistakes.

Tourism Efforts

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce, through its Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), presented a strong second-quarter tourism report. According to Executive Director Keri Perot-Vance, the local Farmers Market has expanded from four to 21 vendors, and events like the county rodeos brought in more than 2,600 attendees.

Chamber employees and volunteers coordinated marketing campaigns and improved social media branding, driving more traffic to local events. The CVB is also preparing to support the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame show this fall, with printed guides, digital promotions, and welcome materials aimed at encouraging visitors to dine and shop locally.

Police Staffing and Training Updates

Police Chief Blake Smith reported that the department handled more than 1,000 emergency calls and 10,500 total phone calls in the last quarter. Officers have undergone extensive training, including firearms instruction and active shooter response courses. Law enforcement and responders from several offices attended a training at Carthage Junior High recently.

Smith said recruiting is ongoing and noted that legislative changes will require additional legal training in the coming months.