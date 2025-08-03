Panola County Arrest Report: August 3, 2025

Note: The arrest report is submitted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The persons named have been charged with a crime but have not been convicted.

Tuesday, July 29

Kendry Pineiro Gonzalez, 21, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Luis Samil Diaz-Rivera, 18, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Jennifer De La Caridad Romero Melgares, 23, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1 (1–4 grams,) and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Dorothea Kaye Jacobs, 60, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more (if at trial) and failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.

Deshayvian Montrael Sanders, 23, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department on a Rusk County warrant for a grand jury indictment for evading arrest and detention.

Wednesday, July 30

Michael Wayne Kressin, 46, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft of property ($750–$2,500), evading arrest, detention, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bailey Wain Lampley, 25, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with public intoxication.

Thursday, July 31

David Alan McDaniel, 48, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B less than 1 gram, and on Rusk County warrants for misapplication of fiduciary or financial property ($2,500–$30,000) (x2).

Cleveland Obrian King, 33, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office to serve a commitment sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lakedrian Lakeith Thompson, 26, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest, search, or transport.

Amy Miranda Higgins, 49, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on a local warrant for duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape valued at $200 or more.

Jeremy Blake Harris, 48, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on a Brazoria County warrant for bond forfeiture on a criminal trespass charge.