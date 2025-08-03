Pet of the week: Dawn

Meet Dawn! She’s an 8–9-month-old Anatolian Shepherd mix with a sweet personality and lots of potential.

Dawn weighs about 45 pounds, is heartworm negative, and is up to date on all her vaccines. She’s been spayed and is already on flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.

She’s still working on basic commands and leash training, but she’s been doing well with other dogs and is full of love. Dawn would do best in a patient home that’s ready to help her keep learning and growing into the best version of herself.

To adopt Dawn or get involved in fostering dogs, contact Panola County Dog Rescue at 903-341-5355.

Panola County Dog Rescue is a not-for-profit dog rescue & sanctuary just east of Carthage in DeBerry, Texas. Our mission is to rescue dogs from the Panola County shelter at risk of being euthanized.

To donate, text PANOLACOUNTYCARES to 707070.