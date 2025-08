Published 1:00 am Sunday, August 3, 2025

Funeral services for Nish Watkins, 50, of Carthage, Texas were held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 1, 2025, at Still Waters Cowboy Church. Burial followed in Odd Fellows Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Ms. Watkins was born June 16, 1975 in Tyler, Texas and passed away July 26, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.