Far from Texas, a Jim Reeves Museum Thrives in the Swedish Woods

Tucked into the quiet woods of Voxna, Sweden—nearly 5,000 miles from Carthage, Texas—stands a museum devoted entirely to country music legend Jim Reeves. Built and curated by longtime fan Björn Herlin, the Jim Reeves Museum is a remarkably detailed collection housed in a converted hotel, proof of just how far the Carthage native’s influence has traveled.

Jim Reeves, known to fans around the world as “Gentleman Jim” for his velvet-smooth voice and natural polish, was a true native of Panola County. In his hometown of Carthage, a life-sized statue honors the beloved country-western singer along U.S. Highway 79, just three miles east of town. Reeves is also celebrated at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, where his legacy is preserved among other Texas greats, and in Nashville, where he was posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1967. Even in Sweden, that East Texas pride is on display—literally. A large poster of the Carthage statue greets visitors to Herlin’s museum, with fresh flowers placed in Reeves’ honor at all times.

Reeves was one of the first American country artists to achieve widespread success overseas, particularly in Europe, where his smooth vocals and sentimental lyrics struck a universal chord. His 1964 hit “I Love You Because” became a chart-topping sensation in the U.K. and across the continent, cementing his place as a global icon. For many fans abroad, Reeves wasn’t just an American singer, he was the voice of country music. That enduring international appeal first drew Herlin to Reeves’ music in the 1960s and, decades later, inspired him to begin preserving pieces of a legacy that had been scattered across the world.

After Reeves’ death, his wife Mary devoted decades to preserving his legacy, but in her final years, that legacy slipped away. Struggling with Alzheimer’s and under the legal control of her second husband, much of Jim’s estate—including personal belongings, memorabilia, and royalties—was sold in a controversial deal. As a result, priceless items began appearing on auction sites and in private collections across the globe.

Herlin, living in rural Sweden, began quietly reclaiming what he could. “I couldn’t see this happen,” he said. “So I started to save as much as I could.” What began with a single jacket bought on eBay turned into a full-scale mission. Piece by piece, he built a museum that would not only display Reeves’ legacy, but protect it. Today, Reeves lives on in Voxna through clothing, instruments, personal items, and performance gear, all transformed into carefully curated displays that would otherwise have been lost.

The museum officially opened in 2007, starting with one small room. As Herlin acquired more memorabilia from online sellers and collectors, it gradually expanded to fill three large exhibition spaces. Despite its remote location, the museum draws a steady stream of visitors from across Europe and beyond. Some make the trip intentionally; others stop after years of passing the roadside sign. Herlin says many are overwhelmed by what they find: “They get stunned… they just fall apart when they see everything we have.” The museum is open one month each summer, with visits also available year-round by request. Herlin and his wife live upstairs with their two children and their collie, Cheyanne, named after and nearly identical to Reeves’ own dog that he is buried alongside.

Inside, the museum is filled with artifacts that span Reeves’ life and career. There are jackets, trousers, his Stetson hat, and much more. A display of deeply personal items includes his cologne, medicine, and shaving kit. Framed photos and paintings line the walls beside handwritten notes, awards, and fan tributes. Every piece has a story, and every story adds to the portrait of a man who was larger than life on stage and remarkably grounded off it.

From lifelong fans to curious tourists, Herlin says the museum has welcomed visitors of all kinds. “Just the other day, we had a family with two girls, 11 and 12 years old. The father told me, ‘It was our daughter who found Jim Reeves on the Internet. That’s why we’re here.’” For many, it’s an unexpected discovery. For Herlin, it’s a mission he never hesitated to take on.

He first fell in love with Reeves’ music in 1964, when “I Love You Because” hit the airwaves in Europe. Since then, Reeves has remained his personal hero. “Jim has always been the king,” Herlin says. Though he’s never been to Carthage or Nashville, he’s spent years collecting Reeves memorabilia, studying his life, and connecting with other collectors and authors across the world. When he talks about the music, Herlin doesn’t just list favorite songs—he talks about moods, memories, and meaning. “Every song is good,” he says. “It depends on the mood. But they all bring me somewhere.”

That emotional connection runs deep. The very first item Herlin bought—a Reeves jacket—fit him so well that he wore it to his wedding two years later. It was the beginning of something much bigger than a collection.

That a country singer from a small town in East Texas could inspire such a tribute halfway around the world speaks to the staying power of Jim Reeves’ music. Herlin’s museum in Voxna isn’t just a personal passion project; it’s one of the most carefully preserved and expansive tributes to Reeves anywhere in the world. For fans of “Gentleman Jim,” it’s an unforgettable stop. And for Herlin, it’s a simple but powerful act of devotion: keeping the music alive, one memory at a time.