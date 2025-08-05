Panola County Arrest Report: August 6, 2025

Note: The arrest report is submitted by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office. The persons named have been charged with a crime but have not been convicted.

Friday, August 1

Jamie Ray Barnes, 47, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on local warrants for motion to revoke: evading arrest, detention with previous convictions, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge, and harassment of a public servant.

Brian Truett Yates, 40, was arrested by the Panola County Constable and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Roy Franklin Smith, 47, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on a local bench warrant for assault causing bodily injury – family violence.

Saturday, August 2

Victoria Leighton Stone, 30, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public intoxication.

Elisa Maria Palma, 35, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on a Taylor County warrant for bond forfeiture – driving while intoxicated with BAC over 0.15. She was released on a $1,000 cash bond.

Happy Jane Willhoite, 36, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Timmy Glen Allison, 55, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Baker Joseph Seegers, 18, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with BAC over 0.15.

Amanda Nicole Sloan, 44, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with public intoxication.

Sunday, August 3

Tykedrian Romone Marhsall, 18, was arrested by the Carthage Police Department and charged with public intoxication.

Lauren Deborah Pepper, 30, was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Monday, August 4

Dexter Delee Price, 44, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1/1-B (4–200 grams). He was released on a $500 personal recognizance bond.

Kimberly Renee Parks, 50, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on a local warrant for violation of community supervision/motion to adjudicate guilt – theft of property ($1,500–$20,000).

George Davota Sloan, 25, was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.

Raymond Joseph Haddon, Jr., 59, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.

Jacob Michael Shaw, 19, was arrested by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office on an Upshur County warrant for unlawful carrying of a weapon.