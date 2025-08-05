Blotter: July 30, 2025

The following police blotter is provided by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, July 31

CR 104: Investigator Payne and Deputy Martinez were following up on a theft investigation and located two individuals at a residence who were detained. Other Deputies and a Trooper responded to assist. One person was arrested for out-of-county warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

PCSO Lobby: Deputy Gray was notified for a person turning herself in on a warrant.

CR 301: Investigators Gray and Nagle drove up on a minor crash. A Trooper was notified for a crash report.

CR 103: Fire Marshal notified Dispatch that the roadway would be closed after a fiber optic crew cut a gas line. Gary Gas responded to repair the leak.

FM 31S: A Trooper was notified after a piece of equipment on a trailer hit another vehicle.

Phillips Street, Carthage: Investigator Payne, Deputies Martinez and Tiller, and Carthage PD served an out-of-county arrest warrant.

HWY 315: A caller asked for a Deputy to check on a stranded motorist.

HWY 79N: Deputies responded for a dispute between a landlord and tenant’s family member. Advice was given on civil remedies.

HWY 79S: Deputies, a Trooper, and UT Health EMS were dispatched for a minor single-vehicle crash.

HWY 149: Deputies met with a complainant about a stolen iPad pinging at a residence. After making contact with the caller the iPad was pinging at another location out of county.

Hill Street, Tatum: Tatum PD and a Deputy recovered a stolen vehicle.

Friday, August 1

HWY 79S: A caller requested help with a courtesy ride.

CR 3150: A caller asked for a Deputy to check on a vehicle parked in front of his house. The vehicle broke down and was waiting for a tow truck.

CR 245: A complainant reported that someone used his information to list real estate for sale.

CR 110: A complainant said he needed to speak with a Deputy because someone put something in his drink that made him feel dizzy.

CR 4053: Greenwood PD advised that a vehicle was stolen from a business by an employee. Deputies and Precinct 1 Constable were notified and PCT 1 Constable located the truck. The driver was arrested and transported to the Detention Center.

FM 31: Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint.

CR 338: A caller requested a civil standby during a custody exchange.

Saturday, August 2

Loop 436: Deputies responded to a disturbance at an RV park. One person was arrested for public intoxication, and one for an out-of-county warrant.

HWY 79N: Deputies were dispatched for an open line 911 call. There was no emergency.

Loop 436: Deputy Humphries made an arrest after locating drug paraphernalia.

HWY 59S: Deputies responded to a family disturbance. Parties separated.

CR 3028: A Deputy investigated an assault complaint.

CR 245: Trash dumping.

CR 2271: Precinct 2 Constable was dispatched after a caller said the county road was blocked. The road was open when he arrived.

CR 1151: Deputies checked the area after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

HWY 315: AAA asked for a welfare check on a disabled vehicle.

Sunday, August 3

MLK & Cook Streets, Carthage: Deputies and Precinct 2 Constable responded to assist Carthage PD with a shots-fired call at a large gathering. One suspect fled on foot, and a stolen firearm was recovered.

HWY 79S: Deputies, a Trooper, and UT Health EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash. EMS transported two patients to a Shreveport hospital.

HWY 59S: Deputies were dispatched for an 18-wheeler that was stuck in the ditch.

Loop 436, Carthage: A caller said a family member’s vehicle was burglarized.

CR 1104: Deputies met with a complainant about a missing trailer.

CR 428: Deputies spoke with a caller about a crash on private property.

CR 301: Deputies checked a residence after Dispatch received a 911 hangup call. A child was using the phone.

HWY 79S: A Deputy responded to a dispute between two drivers.

CR 175: Patrol Deputies and an Investigator were dispatched for a runaway juvenile. The child returned home.

HWY 315: Deputies were dispatched after a third party reported a domestic disturbance. No offense occurred.

CR 207: Deputies responded to a family dispute. Parties separated.