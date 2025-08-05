Briefs: August 6, 2025

Classic Country Music Festival Set for Aug. 8–10 in Carthage

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame’s Classic Country Music Festival returns to Carthage August 8–10. Highlights include the John Ritter Tribute Showcase on Friday, the 28th Annual Induction Show on Saturday featuring Asleep at the Wheel and a tribute to Johnny Horton, and Gospel at the Hall on Sunday.

Free museum tours and community events run all weekend. For tickets, call 903-694-9561.

Visitors Center to kickoff Classic Country Fest

The Carthage Visitors Center will kick off the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame’s Classic Country Music Festival weekend with a toe-tappin’ welcome on Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. Located at 300 W. Panola, the event will feature refreshments, brochures for weekend activities, and live music by the “Boyd Duo.”

Clint Boyd on the saxophone and Eleanor Boyd on the accordion will bring classic charm to this festive morning event. Whether you’re a longtime local or in town for the festival, all are welcome to stop by and soak in the music and hospitality.

Mission Carthage: School Supply drive-thru

This year, Mission Carthage is set to host their annual school supply drop at Carthage High School on Thursday, August 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This event is open to all families with students in Panola County schools entering kindergarten through the twelfth grade. PLEASE NOTE that the day of the giveaway has changed and is no longer on a Saturday due to scheduling conflicts.

Thanks to an awesome partnership with Mission Carthage, CISD, and local sponsors, this vital event works to provide essential supplies to local kids. If you’re interested in donating, visit their Facebook or contact them at 903- 693-4673

Still Waters Cowboy Church service time change and ‘Seven Days of Prayer’

Seven Days of Prayer will be held at SWCC at 6:30 p.m. nightly from August 3 to August 8, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 9. Everyone in the community is invited.

Church services will have a time change beginning Sunday, August 10. First service will start at 9 a.m., and the second service will start at 11 a.m.

Village Salon gears up for annual Haircutathon

Every year, the Village Salon provides FREE haircuts for kids, and this year they’re once again calling on the community to help make the day extra special.

Hosted at the Village Salon, Monday, August 11, 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.; This year, all donations and funds raised will benefit The Wisemen Group, a faith-based facility that supports those in need.

Here’s how you can help: Donate items for raffle baskets or door prizes, provide goodies to pass out to kids, contribute snacks, food, and drinks.

To donate or get involved, please reach out at 903-694-2112.

Briarcliff to Host Back-to-School Supply Drive with a Tasty Twist

Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage is inviting the community to “Taco About a Back to School Bash” on Friday, August 8. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., anyone who donates new school supplies at 4054 NW Loop will receive a free taco—or maybe even two!

The event aims to collect supplies for students in need while giving donors a fun and flavorful thank-you. For more information, contact Misty Copeland at 903-693-8504.

Potlatch vendor sign-ups now open

Taking place September 26–27 at the Carthage Civic Center, Potlatch 2025 vendor sign-ups are now open!

This year, we’re offering two full days of business for indoor vendors, adjusted Saturday hours, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Opening Ceremony Saturday at 10:30 a.m., and a Friday Night Car Show.

Food Vendors: we’re introducing a short application process to ensure a great experience for all. Apply online (Food Vendor Form.) Prefer paper? Email us for a printable version. Retail Vendors: (Indoor, Outdoor & Info-Only Booths) complete the retail vendor form online or request a printable form via email.

Follow updates on Facebook!

Diabetes Support Group

Hosted by the local Texas A&M AgriLife team, this support goal for this group is to provide meaningful support and connection for those experiencing diabetes. The meeting schedule has now been shifted to a quarterly schedule instead of meeting each month.

The group will continue to meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 10:00 at Sammy Brown Library. Upcoming meeting dates include July 9, October 8, December 10, and March 11.

No registration is required. For questions or more information about the Diabetes Community Support Group, contact Clarissa Moon, County Extension Agent for Family & Community Health at (903) 693-0380 or at Clarissa.moon@ag.tamu.edu.