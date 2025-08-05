Chamber to Host Lunch and Learn event with Workforce Solutions East Texas Business Services Team

The Panola County Chamber of Commerce will host a Lunch and Learn event on Tuesday, August 6 at noon featuring the Workforce Solutions East Texas Business Services Team, offering local employers a chance to explore no-cost tools and support for hiring and workforce development.

Held at the Chamber office, located at 300 W. Panola, the event is open to all area business owners, managers, and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about recruitment assistance, wage data, and subsidized training programs available through Workforce Solutions.

According to the organization’s website, the Business Services Team provides a range of services including help with job postings, pre-employment testing, candidate screening, and access to on-the-job training reimbursements for eligible employers. Attendees will also learn about local labor market trends, employer tax incentives, and opportunities for paid internships and work experience partnerships.

Lunch will be provided by event sponsor The King Aultman Group, and there is no cost to attend.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by calling the Chamber at 903-693-6634. Seating is limited.

For more information on employer services offered by Workforce Solutions East Texas, visit www.easttexasworkforce.org/employers.