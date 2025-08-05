Carthage Walmart Celebrates Grand Reopening alongside community

After months of remodeling, the Carthage Walmart marked its grand reopening with a celebration that highlighted community pride and a fresh new look.

The event featured performances from the Carthage High School band and the Carthage Music Club, who opened with the national anthem. Store Manager Justin Rodriguez presented grants to local groups, including the Carthage ISD Education Foundation, SAKS of Love, the Panola College Foundation, and CHRISTUS Bossier.

Several longtime associates were honored for their years of service, and Rodriguez thanked the community for its patience: “I know this wasn’t easy for our shoppers… We wanted to create a better place to shop and work. Thank you for sticking with us.” He also credited the Chamber of Commerce for its support.

Upgrades include a new layout, expanded beer and wine aisle, revamped pharmacy, more staffed registers, online pickup spots, and much more.