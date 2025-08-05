Football: Carthage holds 19th Annual Bulldogs Summer Camp

Carthage held their 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Summer Camp this past week. Nearly 100 kids participated in the two-day camp. (Carlee Permenter/Panola Watchman)

Swipe or click to see more

Carthage held their 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Summer Camp this past week. Nearly 100 kids participated in the two-day camp. (Carlee Permenter/Panola Watchman)

Swipe or click to see more

Carthage held their 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Summer Camp this past week. Nearly 100 kids participated in the two-day camp. (Carlee Permenter/Panola Watchman)

Swipe or click to see more

Carthage held their 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Summer Camp this past week. Nearly 100 kids participated in the two-day camp. (Carlee Permenter/Panola Watchman)

Swipe or click to see more

Carthage held their 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Summer Camp this past week. Nearly 100 kids participated in the two-day camp. (Carlee Permenter/Panola Watchman)

Swipe or click to see more

The next generation of Carthage Bulldogs put their skills to the test this week during the 19th annual Carthage Bulldogs Youth Football Camp, held on July 31 and August 1.

Almost 100 young athletes from across the community participated in the two-day event, which focused on football fundamentals, teamwork, and building excitement for the upcoming season.

The camp was packed with energy as coaches and high school players worked alongside the youth, helping them improve technique, hustle, and confidence on the field. A standout moment came during the camp’s popular “Speedball Super Bowl,” where the team led by Jett Surratt and Carson Crawford took home the championship title after an intense series of games.

In addition to team competition, several campers were named “Fastest Man” in their respective grades and positions, badge of honor earned through grit and speed.

Eli Elmore for fifth grade, Ryker Flanagan for sixth grade, Isaiah Jones seventh grade (lineman), Bryson, Hargers seventh grade skill, Taylor Rogers eighth grade skill (overall fastest man), Brick Berry eighth grade lineman, Port Porter ninth grade lineman and Kason Harvey ninth grade skill.

“The energy these kids brought to camp was incredible,” said Head Football Coach Scott Surratt. “You can see the pride they have in wearing red and white. The future of Bulldog football looks very bright.”

With camp complete, Carthage is more than ready to launch into what promises to be another exciting season of Bulldog Football. The tradition continues, and the next wave of talent is already making noise.