Carthage ISD Board of Trustees Special Meeting Agenda: August 7, 2025

A special meeting of the Board of Trustees of Carthage Independent School District will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building, #1 Bulldog Drive, Carthage, Texas.

1. Call to order

2. Public Comment

3. Discussion/Action

A. Consider an Order Authorizing the Issuance of Unlimited Tax School Building Bonds; Levying an Annual Ad Valorem Tax and Providing for the Security for and Payment of said Bonds; Approving an Official Statement; Authorizing Submission of the Bonds to the Texas Attorney General; and Enacting Other Provisions Relating to the Subject

4. Closed executive session

a. Personnel – Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code

b. Real Estate – Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code

C. Texas Gov’t Code Section 551.071- Consultation with Attorney

5. Open Session

6. Adjournment