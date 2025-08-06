Roadwork Report Week of August 3 – August 9

Editor’s note: This is a schedule of work being planned. Weather conditions and unforeseen problems can cause delays or cancellation of work.

Bowie County

I-30: From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway. Westbound lanes split. Left lane for thru traffic, no option to exit. Right lane for local traffic, can exit. Some westbound ramp closures

I-30: From FM 989 to FM 3419, extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under I-30 bridge

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 north frontage road to Gibson Lane, widening road. Traffic shifted

SH 8: At Sulphur River, bridge replacement. New bridge open

US 82: From US 259 to I-30, widening road

I-30: At US 82, bridge maintenance. Eastbound and westbound lane closures

US 59: From FM 2148 to Sulphur River, concrete pavement repair. Daytime lane closures

Cass County

SH 155: From Marion County line to SH 49, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures

US 59: From SH 77 to FM 2791, resurfacing road

FM 994: From FM 1766 to SH 77, widening road to add shoulders. Daytime lane closures

Harrison County

US 80: From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, road rehab

Delia Drive: At Page Road, realigning intersection

Marion County

SH 155: From west of FM 729 to Cass County line, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155: At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30: US 259 entrance and exit ramps. Widening and pavement repair

FM 161: From US 67 to 0.2 miles south of Morris County line, widening road

Panola County

SH 149: 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 North closed & SH 149 entrance ramp closed at US 59, detours in place

US 59: At FM 1794, constructing interchange, traffic diverted to frontage roads. FM 1794 closed at US 59, detour in place

US 79: From US 59 to FM 31, adding continuous turn lane. Daytime lane closures

Titus County

FM 1735: From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road

US 271: At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges. Traffic shifted

Upshur County

SH 300: From US 271 to FM 3358 S, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures

FM 2796: From SH 155 to FM 593, widening roadway. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155: From FM 2911 to FM 1404, road rehab. Lane, shoulder closures