Panola County Sheriff’s Office focuses on tactical, K-9 training

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investing in advanced training over the past few weeks, strengthening both tactical and K-9 capabilities through a series of regional exercises.

On July 31, Constable Bryan LaGrone and members of the Panola County Special Response Team (SRT) conducted high-risk warrant service training at Combat Shooting and Tactics (CSAT) in Nacogdoches. The intensive session included structure clearing, team communication, target identification, threat discrimination, and room entry tactics, all practiced through both dry drills and live-fire exercises. Deputies also completed firearms qualification with both pistols and rifles.

Meanwhile, in Carthage, the focus shifted to four-legged partners and interagency collaboration. On Tuesday morning, the Panola County K-9 Division, alongside deputies from Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, conducted K-9 training exercises at Panola College. The session included room and building searches, outdoor scent tracking, and controlled bite work using muzzled dogs and artificial arms.

Cpl. Kelby Pearah and K-9 Karen, working in tandem with Cpl. Mojica and K-9 Zago, also taught portions of the “Decide and Deploy” course, which emphasizes handler decision-making and real-time scenario response. The course aims to strengthen the critical bond between K-9 and handler, especially when swift judgment calls are required.

The Sheriff’s Office expressed appreciation to Panola College for providing the training venue, and highlighted the importance of strong partnerships with neighboring agencies in fostering public safety.