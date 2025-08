Published 1:00 am Wednesday, August 6, 2025

A funeral service for Robin Watkins, 86, of Henderson, TX, will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home in Carthage. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Mr. Watkins was born Feb. 27, 1939, and passed away on August 3, 2025.